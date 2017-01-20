V!deoHd !! Watch Split (2017) Online Movie Free Full

Watch NOW!! Watch Split Full Movie, Watch Split (2017) Full Movie Free Streaming Online with English Subtitles ready for download. Watch. Split .Full.Movie.Online.Free!.,Download.Watch. Split .Full.Movie.Streaming.Online.Free.Download.HD.. Film BoxOfficee Split (2017) Online Free Full Movie ~ Split (2017) . Full Movie Free Streaming Online with English Subtitles prepared to download ~ Split (2017) 720p, 1080p, Brrip, Dvdrip, Camrip, Telesyc, High Quality, No Buff, Box Office movies, Split (2017) had a considerable measure more to love than scorn. None of that in this crisp advertising. Best case scenario Split (2017) will get a Big fans on the world.

Sinopsis :Though Kevin has evidenced 23 personalities to his trusted psychiatrist, Dr. Fletcher, there remains one still submerged who is set to materialize and dominate all the others. Compelled to abduct three teenage girls led by the willful, observant Casey, Kevin reaches a war for survival among all of those contained within him—as well as everyone around him—as the walls between his compartments shatter apart.

Cast: James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Haley Lu Richardson, Jessica Sula, Betty Buckley, Kim Director, Brad William Henke, Sebastian Arcelus, Lyne Renee, Neal Huff, Maria Breyman, Peter Patrikios, Steven Dennis, Jon Douglas Rainey, Jalina Mercado, Matthew Nadu, Kash Goins, James Robinson Jr., Nakia Dillard, Roy James Wilson, John Jillard Sr., Izzie Coffey, John Mitchell, Andrea Havens, Barbara Edwards, Robert Bizik, Matthew Bowerman, Julie Potter, Kelly Werkheiser, Junnie Lopez, Shawn Gonzalez, Aleksandra Svetlichnaya, Michael J. Kraycik, Michelle Santiago, Corinne Costa, Colin Campbell, Michaela Bockarie, Gary Ayash, Jeff Buckner, Kerry Dutka, Vincent Riviezzo

Genre: Drama, Horror, Thriller

Production:Universal Pictures, Blumhouse Productions, Blinding Edge Pictures

Keyword :kidnapping, multiple personality

While watching a recent broadcast of an NFL game, I saw a preview for a movie that will soon be released entitled, “Split” by M. Night Shyamalan; it was nothing short of disturbing.

Let me be clear: I have not seen and have no intentions of ever seeing this film. These comments are not a critique of the acting or directors talent. The intent of this post is to express my horror at knowing that the real struggle of D.I.D., caused by severe trauma in early childhood, is being used for entertainment today.

What’s even more appalling is that the person with D.I.D in this film (as shown in the preview) is painted as a villain who terrorizes and kidnaps children! This is a grossly misinformed stereotype, wrongly and unjustly labeling multiples as crazy and dangerous. Portrayals like this make it difficult, if not impossible, for us (multiples) to be honest about our struggle.

In a modern society and Hollywood climate that attempts to promote acceptance, inclusion and adheres to a “zero tolerance policy” for all kinds of profiling and discrimination, I find it shocking that something so grossly misinforming about mental health issues would be encouraged as entertainment. While I understand we live in a free society where freedom of speech is a right that we all enjoy (and which enables me to write this post), I don’t believe that spreading fear and misinformation about real mental health issues is something that should be tolerated.

As a multiple, I have quite a few friends and family members who have walked with me through this, struggling to understand what we have been through. Because past films have done injustice to the very real issue of D.I.D., it’s taken time for them to understand and to overcome fears that existed as a result of these movies. It’s grievous to know that a new group/generation of people, after seeing this film, will come away with more unjust and uneducated biases toward those living with D.I.D., making it harder to dispel the fearful stereotypes that exist. (While I realize that movies are not “real life,” media absolutely influences societal beliefs, norms and ideals.)

D.I.D. is a real issue and needs real care. Instead of encouraging stereotypes, my prayer is that more people will be properly educated, more mental health resources will be available for those who struggle, and that more multiples will find hope, healing and acceptance. This is the way to address D.I.D. and, I believe, all mental health issues.

If more funding were given to mental health treatment and education rather than to making movies that turn trauma into entertainment, ridicule and fear, I believe more people would get the help and support that they so desperately need.

Once again Hollywood spews out hateful and inaccurate information about the mentally ill. The disorder, which is called DID not MPD, is very real, not all that uncommon and completely misunderstood by the public. This movie only fuels that mindset and should be boycotted. Honestly this should not be allowed in theaters at all. As for those who claim, “its only fiction” you are a fool if you don’t recognize that even fictional media doesn’t effect the mindset of the public. This movie is unoriginal and hateful. We should be deeply ashamed in the director, the actors, and everyone else who contributed to this film. We should also be ashamed in the public for actively contributing in its finance. Most people with mental illness have never displayed violent behavior but in most cases of police interaction they end up shot, partly because of movies like this.

