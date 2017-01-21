Kevin & Taylor — 5am-10am

KEVIN AVERY:

I love the music that we play and that I get to be a part of a radio station that touches so many people in a deep and personal way. Life is good!

FAVORITE FISH ARTISTS:
Steven Curtis Chapman

FAVORITE BOOK:
Ragamuffin Gospel by Brennan Manning

FAVORITE MOVIE:
Rocky

THINGS I LIKE TO DO WHEN NOT AT THE FISH:
1) Spend time with my awesome wife and kids
2) Spend time with my awesome wife WITHOUT the kids!
3) Ride my bike on the Silver Comet Trail…gotta be at least a 25 mile ride or it’s not really ‘a ride’!

 

 

TAYLOR SCOTT:
What a gift to hang out with the “best listeners in the world every morning”.   We try to offer you a good laugh on your way to work because life brings so many challenges and laughter is the best medicine.  Kevin is the brother I thought I always wanted. LOL.

My husband Glenn is one of my best gifts in life. He’s my biggest supporter.  He makes me laugh so hard.  We got married right after I finished college and Glenn was in Law School.  We met after meeting briefly on campus at Wheaton College and then traveling that summer with a group of students and professors to Greece, Israel, Egypt and Italy.  He proposed to me in a hot air balloon!

We don’t have kids but we have one “furry babies”: Alex – a little girl mutt.  We are insane dog lovers.  My 5 sisters and Glenn’s sister have together given us 8 nieces and 3 nephews who we love spending time with.   Glenn and I are our godparents to Kevin & Tracy’s 4 kids.  We won’t let them fly together.  Lol.

I’m kind of a “Tom Boy”. I hate shopping, and love trail running, mountain biking, road cycling, hiking, cross-country skiing and have run 2 half marathons and 2 full marathons.

FAVORITE FISH ARTIST:
That’s not a fair question!  I like so many. I’m all for girl-power and local gals so I’ll go with Jamie Grace, Laura Story and Francesca Battestelli  – such great, beautiful women.

FAVORITE BOOK:
The Ragamuffin Gospel by Brennan Manning has to be at the top.  I love a good novel too and am really sad when the book ends – I miss the characters!  Ginger Garrett lives here in Atlanta and her novels bring history and the Bible to life like no other!  Nicholas Sparks novels are soo good. A couple of other novels I really enjoyed is “The Secret Life of Bees” and “The Art of Racing in the Rain.”

FAVORITE MOVIE:
Oh man, I love movies.  A few top picks – Shawshank Redemption, Mr. Hollland’s Opus, The Notebook, Midnight in Paris, Nine Months.  I love watching action adventure with my husband too.

THINGS I LIKE TO DO WHEN NOT AT THE FISH:
First choice would be spending time with family, friends and my dogs.  But I also LOVE being outside too doing all kinds of sports.

FAVORITE COLOR:
Sage Green

 