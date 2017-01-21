Kevin & Taylor — 5am-10am

Bio

KEVIN AVERY:

I love the music that we play and that I get to be a part of a radio station that touches so many people in a deep and personal way. Life is good!

FAVORITE FISH ARTISTS:

Steven Curtis Chapman

FAVORITE BOOK:

Ragamuffin Gospel by Brennan Manning

FAVORITE MOVIE:

Rocky

THINGS I LIKE TO DO WHEN NOT AT THE FISH:

1) Spend time with my awesome wife and kids

2) Spend time with my awesome wife WITHOUT the kids!

3) Ride my bike on the Silver Comet Trail…gotta be at least a 25 mile ride or it’s not really ‘a ride’!

TAYLOR SCOTT:

What a gift to hang out with the “best listeners in the world every morning”. We try to offer you a good laugh on your way to work because life brings so many challenges and laughter is the best medicine. Kevin is the brother I thought I always wanted. LOL.

My husband Glenn is one of my best gifts in life. He’s my biggest supporter. He makes me laugh so hard. We got married right after I finished college and Glenn was in Law School. We met after meeting briefly on campus at Wheaton College and then traveling that summer with a group of students and professors to Greece, Israel, Egypt and Italy. He proposed to me in a hot air balloon!

We don’t have kids but we have one “furry babies”: Alex – a little girl mutt. We are insane dog lovers. My 5 sisters and Glenn’s sister have together given us 8 nieces and 3 nephews who we love spending time with. Glenn and I are our godparents to Kevin & Tracy’s 4 kids. We won’t let them fly together. Lol.

I’m kind of a “Tom Boy”. I hate shopping, and love trail running, mountain biking, road cycling, hiking, cross-country skiing and have run 2 half marathons and 2 full marathons.

FAVORITE FISH ARTIST:

That’s not a fair question! I like so many. I’m all for girl-power and local gals so I’ll go with Jamie Grace, Laura Story and Francesca Battestelli – such great, beautiful women.

FAVORITE BOOK:

The Ragamuffin Gospel by Brennan Manning has to be at the top. I love a good novel too and am really sad when the book ends – I miss the characters! Ginger Garrett lives here in Atlanta and her novels bring history and the Bible to life like no other! Nicholas Sparks novels are soo good. A couple of other novels I really enjoyed is “The Secret Life of Bees” and “The Art of Racing in the Rain.”

FAVORITE MOVIE:

Oh man, I love movies. A few top picks – Shawshank Redemption, Mr. Hollland’s Opus, The Notebook, Midnight in Paris, Nine Months. I love watching action adventure with my husband too.

THINGS I LIKE TO DO WHEN NOT AT THE FISH:

First choice would be spending time with family, friends and my dogs. But I also LOVE being outside too doing all kinds of sports.

FAVORITE COLOR:

Sage Green