This Mother’s Day, 98-7 the Song and Riley & Sons wants to honor your mom with a FREE oil change! Tell us why your mom is a SUPER MOM deserving of one of 25 free oil change from Riley & Sons. Plus, your MOM may be one of 5 featured the week before Mother’s Day who will have their story read by Kevin & Taylor and win one of 5 SUPER MOM grand prizes. The Riley & Sons OIL CHANGE, FLOWERS from “The Arrangement” in Anderson, CUPCAKES from “Heaven’s Delight Bakery” in Edgewood and a Song MOM PACK of cds, for those days when mom needs encouragement most!